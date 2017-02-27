Public meeting on Toledo projects rescheduled
A community meeting to discuss street and utility projects in Toledo's Council District 4 will be rescheduled because nobody showed up to tonight's forum - intended to be the first in a series of public input sessions. City officials planned tonight's meeting at the Nexus Healthcare Facility to give residents the opportunity to review information, ask questions, and suggest which streets should be included in the city's repaving program, but no residents came.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u...
|13 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Help please
|Feb 20
|Cocohunter18
|1
|Bought new car
|Feb 15
|Sad Dad
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Feb 13
|rockets1994
|15
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Feb 7
|dcool
|376
|moneyv
|Jan 29
|sure
|2
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|Rachel
|110
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC