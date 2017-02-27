Public meeting on Toledo projects rescheduled

A community meeting to discuss street and utility projects in Toledo's Council District 4 will be rescheduled because nobody showed up to tonight's forum - intended to be the first in a series of public input sessions. City officials planned tonight's meeting at the Nexus Healthcare Facility to give residents the opportunity to review information, ask questions, and suggest which streets should be included in the city's repaving program, but no residents came.

