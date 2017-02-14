Program to offer funds to replace gas pump locks
Lucas County Auditor Anita Lopez is taking steps, including putting up $50,000 in county funds, to make it harder for criminals to insert skimming devices on gas pumps to steal credit and debit card information. Ms. Lopez is addressing the older locking system and the universal keys that perpetrators can get to open gas pump terminals and insert skimming devices into credit card readers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
