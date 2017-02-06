Presidential order means Toledoan can return
Teresa Warren and Reggie Peacock look at a picture of Ralph Warren from Marion Correctional Institution in the law office of Mark Jacobs in downtown Toledo. Mark Jacobs, right, and Reggie Peacock shake hands at Mr. Jacobs' law office in downtown Toledo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Feb 2
|Macis
|385
|moneyv
|Jan 29
|sure
|2
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|Rachel
|110
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Wendo
|36
|Driver in Ohio Toledo area
|Jan 13
|Rick
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Jan 11
|GlassMaster
|14
|Manager
|Jan 8
|meh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC