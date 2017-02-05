Portraits transplant modern black people into classic imagery
Kehinde Wiley's 'Napoleon Leading the Army Over the Alps' was inspired by Jacques-Louis David's famous painting 'Napoleon Crossing the Alps' Jacques-Louis David's famous painting 'Napoleon Crossing the Alps' inspired Wiley's 'Napoleon Leading the Army Over the Alps.' It was in the everyday demeanor of his subjects - paired with the dignified dominance from a past aristocratic culture - that Wiley found the symbolism behind his larger-than-life paintings.
