Portman says he will vote for DeVos for education

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman announced Thursday that he will support President Trump's nominee of Betsy DeVos for secretary of education, providing one more critical vote for her endangered nomination. "I support Betsy DeVos for Secretary of Education because during the confirmation process she committed to strongly support public education and because of her support for local control, instead of having the federal government dictate education policy at the state and local level.

