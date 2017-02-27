Polish Village ready for onslaught of paczki lovers
You don't have to be from Poland to appreciate a great Paczki, and if you're from Toledo, you can just take a trip over to Lagrange Street where the city's Polish International Village has launched the start of Paczki Days. The first Paczki Days in Toledo started 27 years ago in 1990 and was created to raise funds for neighborhood improvements.
