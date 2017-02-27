Police warn of sweepstakes scams

Last week the FBI released an alert about a growing scam; crooks calling consumers with the exciting news that they have won big prizes in a national sweepstakes. Of course the calls are frauds and they are tricking victims into sending thousands of dollars to pay non-existent expenses.

