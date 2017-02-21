Police: No signs of assault on city c...

Police: No signs of assault on city council president

Toledo police released security footage Monday showing a man passing and running back to assist Toledo's injured city council president in a parking lot, but they said there are no obvious signs of assault from the incident. Steven Steel, 54, who has been a councilman since July, 2007, said Monday that though he couldn't remember what happened to him outside a downtown bar-restaurant Feb. 9, it seems like he "got hit from behind."

