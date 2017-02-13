Police: No leads in north Toledo homi...

Police: No leads in north Toledo homicide

Toledo police say they do not have a suspect, or motive in the murder of a transgender woman from last week . Police working all leads but Shanda Striker, Demajio's mother says she can't sit back at watch so she's doing all she can to find her son's killer.

