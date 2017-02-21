Police leader retiring after 30 years of serving area
Tom Wiegand, 58, stepped down late last week as deputy chief in charge of the operations division. Mr. Wiegand held a variety of roles over 34 years, including working narcotics, special weapons and tactics, and as watch commander.
