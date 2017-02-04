Ottawa Hills seeks another Secor anal...

Ottawa Hills seeks another Secor analysis

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Toledo Blade

The intersection of Secor Road, running left to right, with Bancroft Street and Indian Road would become a roundabout under certain proposals for the road. Village of Ottawa Hills officials want an independent engineering firm to analyze traffic data on Secor Road before they decide whether to green-light a reconstruction project that could cost the village a dozen homes - and the property taxes that go with them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) Feb 2 Macis 385
moneyv Jan 29 sure 2
News KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08) Jan 16 Rachel 110
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Jan 16 Wendo 36
Driver in Ohio Toledo area Jan 13 Rick 1
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Jan 11 GlassMaster 14
Manager Jan 8 meh 2
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,058 • Total comments across all topics: 278,567,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC