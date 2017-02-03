Officials hopeful lost auto jobs will be replaced in Toledo
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' decision to move its Jeep Cherokee production line from Ohio to Illinois will mean the loss of several hundred auto supplier jobs in the Toledo area. But local government and union officials remain hopeful that the losses will be offset somewhat by the launch of a new Jeep Wrangler and a Wrangler-based pickup in the northern Ohio city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Macis
|385
|moneyv
|Jan 29
|sure
|2
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|Rachel
|110
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Wendo
|36
|Driver in Ohio Toledo area
|Jan 13
|Rick
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Jan 11
|GlassMaster
|14
|Manager
|Jan 8
|meh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC