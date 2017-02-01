Officer testifies 14-year-old Toledo girl confessed to killing brother
At the scene of a shooting last December, Toledo Police Officer Dylan James had returned to his patrol vehicle when an unknown woman approached and knocked on the window. Officer James testified today that the woman told him she'd shot the victim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|7 hr
|RuffnReddy
|383
|moneyv
|Jan 29
|sure
|2
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|Rachel
|110
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Wendo
|36
|Driver in Ohio Toledo area
|Jan 13
|Rick
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Jan 11
|GlassMaster
|14
|Manager
|Jan 8
|meh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC