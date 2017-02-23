Motorcyclist killed in South Toledo crash
Police say 26-year-old Charles Martin Ott, of Holland, was traveling north on South Reynolds Road at approximately 6:30 p.m. when a vehicle, driven by Adam M. Hammitt, 34, of Toledo, pulled into the road from Norwich Road. Mr. Ott's motorcycle struck Mr. Hammitt's vehicle.
