Maurice, Elijah Clark appear in court, both case delayed
The two men accused in the fatal stabbing at the Boom on the Bay celebration at Maumee Bay State Park were back in court Wednesday. But again, there was a delay for both defendants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help please
|Mon
|Cocohunter18
|1
|Bought new car
|Feb 15
|Sad Dad
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Feb 13
|rockets1994
|15
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Feb 7
|dcool
|376
|moneyv
|Jan 29
|sure
|2
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|Rachel
|110
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan '17
|Wendo
|36
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC