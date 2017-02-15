Man shot in South Toledo dies from his wound
Toledo police responded shortly after midnight to a person shot in the 1100 block of Pinebrook Parkway in South Toledo. Before officers arrived, a witness drove Willie Riley, 32, to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Mon
|rockets1994
|15
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Feb 7
|dcool
|389
|moneyv
|Jan 29
|sure
|2
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|Rachel
|110
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Wendo
|36
|Driver in Ohio Toledo area
|Jan '17
|Rick
|1
|Manager
|Jan '17
|meh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC