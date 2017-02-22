Man gets prison for crash that killed former Toledo officer

A drunk driver who was driving on a suspended license when he struck and killed a former Toledo police officer last year was sentenced today to six years in prison. Justin Cline, 27, of the 1700 block of Heatherdowns Boulevard pleaded no contest Jan. 27 to aggravated vehicular homicide for causing the July 22 death of Anthony French, 53, of Swanton.

