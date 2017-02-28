Man fatally struck by vehicle on I-75
A North Toledo man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a Michigan woman on northbound I-75 just north of the I-280 interchange early today, officials said. Mr. Guerrero was fixing a broken down vehicle on the side of the interstate when he walked into the path of a vehicle driven by Derrick Brown, 49, of Dearborn Heights, Mich.
