Ludeman unofficially launches campaign for 3rd term on city council

Toledo councilman Rob Ludeman, left, and Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson talk about the sale of the sale of the Southwyck property during a news conference on June 13. Toledo Councilman Rob Ludeman unofficially launched his campaign for a third term today by taking out petitions at the Lucas County Board of Elections. Mr. Ludeman, a Realtor and a Republican, said he wanted to get started on collecting the necessary 250 petition signatures well ahead of the July 14 filing deadline.

