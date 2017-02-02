Ludeman unofficially launches campaign for 3rd term on city council
Toledo councilman Rob Ludeman, left, and Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson talk about the sale of the sale of the Southwyck property during a news conference on June 13. Toledo Councilman Rob Ludeman unofficially launched his campaign for a third term today by taking out petitions at the Lucas County Board of Elections. Mr. Ludeman, a Realtor and a Republican, said he wanted to get started on collecting the necessary 250 petition signatures well ahead of the July 14 filing deadline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|12 hr
|Macis
|385
|moneyv
|Jan 29
|sure
|2
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|Rachel
|110
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Wendo
|36
|Driver in Ohio Toledo area
|Jan 13
|Rick
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Jan 11
|GlassMaster
|14
|Manager
|Jan 8
|meh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC