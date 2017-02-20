Karla Batholomy
Karla Bartholomy, a musician and teacher who was cellist in the string quartet she helped found, died Feb. 18 in her Perrysburg home. She was 64. Mrs. Bartholomy last performed publicly several years ago, because of failing eyesight.
