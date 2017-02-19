How they voted: 2-19

How they voted: 2-19

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

H.R. 428: To commission a survey to settle boundary and land ownership disputes along the Red River involving Oklahoma, Texas, and the Apache, Kiowa, and Comanche tribes. Area representatives: Marcy Kaptur , no; Bob Latta , yes; Jim Jordan , yes; Tim Walberg , yes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bought new car Feb 15 Sad Dad 1
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Feb 13 rockets1994 15
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) Feb 7 dcool 389
moneyv Jan 29 sure 2
News KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08) Jan '17 Rachel 110
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Jan '17 Wendo 36
Driver in Ohio Toledo area Jan '17 Rick 1
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Pakistan
  5. NASA
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,904 • Total comments across all topics: 278,997,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC