Hines Farm Blues Club
During the late 1950s and throughout the 1960s, Hines Farm - in a rural community outside of Toledo, Ohio - was the location of one of the premier blues clubs in the United States, featuring musicians such as John Lee Hooker, Freddie King, Bobby "Blue" Bland and B.B. King.
