Head-on crash sends three to hospital
The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Airport Highway and Byrne Road in south Toledo. Police said the driver of a pick-up truck was attempting to make a left turn from Airport Highway onto Byrne Road when an oncoming car was entering the intersection and the two vehicles collided head-on.
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Tue
|dcool
|389
|moneyv
|Jan 29
|sure
|2
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|Rachel
|110
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Wendo
|36
|Driver in Ohio Toledo area
|Jan 13
|Rick
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Jan 11
|GlassMaster
|14
|Manager
|Jan '17
|meh
|2
