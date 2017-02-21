Guest Editorial: GenoaBank supports local businesses
Small businesses remain the backbone of this country and become cornerstones of their community - with business owners working harder than ever. At GenoaBank, we take pride in supporting the responsible growth and prosperity of the local businesses that help to fuel the economic success of Northwest Ohio.
