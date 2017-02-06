Gender identity law to go before Toledo City Council
Council President Steve Steel is pushing the legislation as a way to spell out that it's illegal to discriminate on the basis of gender identity. Also, Steel says it would ban conversion therapy, which he calls a thoroughly discredited process that's a real threat to mental health - in extreme cases leading to depression and even suicide.
