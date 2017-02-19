Future doctors and nurses get hands on experienceLocal students get...
While some might squirm at the thought of learning how to properly suture a wound, about 75 local students jumped at the opportunity Thursday that also taught them about numerous fields and techniques in the health profession.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bought new car
|Feb 15
|Sad Dad
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Feb 13
|rockets1994
|15
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Feb 7
|dcool
|389
|moneyv
|Jan 29
|sure
|2
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|Rachel
|110
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan '17
|Wendo
|36
|Driver in Ohio Toledo area
|Jan '17
|Rick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC