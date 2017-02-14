Four February house fires show no signs of arson
Toledo Fire and Rescue are investigating four fires that ripped through homes between last Wednesday and Monday morning in central Toledo. "It's been a pretty busy start to the year and February is not letting up," said Sterling Rahe of TFD.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
