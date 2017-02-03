FLOC leader issues 'call to action'

The founder and president of the Farm Labor Organizing Committee, headquartered in Toledo, presented a "call for action" at the Agricultural Workers Trade Group conference in Myanmar this week that seeks to unite tobacco farmers and safeguard their right to unionize and collectively bargain. Delegates from farm labor associations representing 26 countries from Africa, Latin America, Europe, and Asia pledged their support at the conference and agreed to take the declaration to the International Union of Food, Agricultural, Hotel, Restaurant, Catering, Tobacco, and Allied Workers' Associations' 27th Congress held this summer in Switzerland.

