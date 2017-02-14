Fiat Chrysler to layoff 3,200 Toledo workers

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has confirmed it will temporarily lay off 3,200 workers from its Toledo Assembly Complex starting April 7 as the company shifts production of the Jeep Cherokee out of Toledo to make room for the next-generation Jeep Wrangler. The move has been expected for some time, though Fiat Chrysler just recently filed notice of the layoffs with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

