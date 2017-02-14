Fiat Chrysler to layoff 3,200 Toledo workers
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has confirmed it will temporarily lay off 3,200 workers from its Toledo Assembly Complex starting April 7 as the company shifts production of the Jeep Cherokee out of Toledo to make room for the next-generation Jeep Wrangler. The move has been expected for some time, though Fiat Chrysler just recently filed notice of the layoffs with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Mon
|rockets1994
|15
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Feb 7
|dcool
|389
|moneyv
|Jan 29
|sure
|2
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|Rachel
|110
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Wendo
|36
|Driver in Ohio Toledo area
|Jan '17
|Rick
|1
|Manager
|Jan '17
|meh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC