Fashion show raises funds to aid cancer patients
Twins Laila and Lauren Brenneman, walk the runway during The Victory Center's 10th Annual Luncheon and Fashion Show at the Hilton Garden Inn on February 17. Featured vocalist Calysta Bevier performs during The Victory Center's 10th Annual Luncheon and Fashion Show at the Hilton Garden Inn on February 17. Matt Richardson, left, Tony Geftos, center, and Eric Hillenbrand, right, perform, "Why? 'Cause I'm a Guy" together during "Showstoppers: A Toledo Rep Cabaret" February 18. From left, Nick Marconi, Katie Marconi , Larry Golba, and Lynn Golba during a gathering of the Tile Club of Toledo.
