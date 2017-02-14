Electronic tablets to assist Toledo poll workers
Starting with Toledo's municipal primary in September, poll workers will have electronic tablets to keep track of who's voting. The Lucas County Board of Elections will vote next month on which of two tablet vendors it will use.
