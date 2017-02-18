Elderly Woman Found a Moldeda to Chair; Rescuers Forced to Wear Hazmat Suits

TOLEDO, Ohio -- Residents in a Springfield Township neighborhood had no idea one of their neighbors was living in squalor until emergency vehicles lit up their typically quiet street, the The smell of human excrement reached the sidewalk as emergency responders worked to remove a 550-pound elderly woman from her living room chair Thursday evening. Barbara Foster, 75, had been sitting in the same place since July 2016 - long enough for her body to weaken and her skin to mold to the chair's shape, according to a Lucas County Sheriff's Office report.

