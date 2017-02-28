Economic group touts NW Ohio growth trend
The Dana plant in the Overland Industrial Park is one of the projects announced over the past year investing in Toledo workers. Regional Growth Partnership leaders said Monday that companies invested more than $3 billion in northwest Ohio last year and that the scope of potential projects in the works as we head deeper into 2017 is the largest they have ever seen.
