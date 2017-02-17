Don't be fooled: Air is warm, but water is still dangerously cold
With warm weather on the horizon you might be itching to hit the water, but that may not be the wisest choice. The Coast Guard is urging extreme caution to those thinking about getting out on Lake Erie or the Maumee River.
