DNA of rape victim's child lands suspect
Members of the Toledo Police Cold Case Sexual Assault Task Force say they could find no new evidence to solve a 2000 stranger rape until the victim offered one possibility: her son born from the rape. On Friday, a Lucas County grand jury indicted Harland Hersey, 33, of Toledo on one count of rape for an April 9, 2000, attack on a teenage girl.
