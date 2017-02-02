Disparate faiths strive for unity to bridge divide
Judy Troutman, co-founder and co-chairman of the Multifaith Council of NWO talks with Imam Talal Eid of the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo during the breakfast, held as part of World Interfaith Harmony Week, at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church. Faith-based groups in Metro Toledo are banding together to show their support for one another in response to high-profile attacks, bomb threats, controversy over President Trump's immigration policy, and other events they believe have led to greater anxiety about personal safety and religious freedom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Macis
|385
|moneyv
|Jan 29
|sure
|2
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|Rachel
|110
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Wendo
|36
|Driver in Ohio Toledo area
|Jan 13
|Rick
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Jan 11
|GlassMaster
|14
|Manager
|Jan 8
|meh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC