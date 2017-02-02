Disparate faiths strive for unity to bridge divide

Judy Troutman, co-founder and co-chairman of the Multifaith Council of NWO talks with Imam Talal Eid of the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo during the breakfast, held as part of World Interfaith Harmony Week, at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church. Faith-based groups in Metro Toledo are banding together to show their support for one another in response to high-profile attacks, bomb threats, controversy over President Trump's immigration policy, and other events they believe have led to greater anxiety about personal safety and religious freedom.

