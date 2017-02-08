Clinic falsely told dozens they had Alzheimer's, suits say
In this Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, photo, Kay Taynor holds a photo of her late husband, Gary, in Toledo, Ohio. Dozens of patients from a now-closed memory loss clinic in Ohio say its director told them they had Alzheimer's disease when they really didn't.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Tue
|dcool
|389
|moneyv
|Jan 29
|sure
|2
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|Rachel
|110
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Wendo
|36
|Driver in Ohio Toledo area
|Jan 13
|Rick
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Jan 11
|GlassMaster
|14
|Manager
|Jan '17
|meh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC