City, suburbs tug-of-war over role in Toledo's water treatment plant

Toledo and nine other communities get water from Toledo's water plant, but suburban communities don't just want to be customers, they want to be investors in the plant and partners in drinking water decisions. Some suburban and City of Toledo leaders have agreed to move forward with plans to outline a regional water authority, but they disagree on what role the suburbs will play in the Collin's Park Water Treatment Plant.

