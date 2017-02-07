City council passes resolution declaring Toledo a "Welcoming City"
Most of the crowd was there to support a resolution reaffirming Toledo as a "Welcoming, Inclusive and Safe Community for all residents." The proponents of the resolution tell me they are comforted to know the city is behind them, regardless of their beliefs or nation of origin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|18 hr
|dcool
|389
|moneyv
|Jan 29
|sure
|2
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|Rachel
|110
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Wendo
|36
|Driver in Ohio Toledo area
|Jan 13
|Rick
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Jan 11
|GlassMaster
|14
|Manager
|Jan 8
|meh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC