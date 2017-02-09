Central Toledo home burns to the ground as fire rips through
Officials say a man does live in the home but was at work at the time of the fire. The Red Cross is on scene to assist him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Tue
|dcool
|389
|moneyv
|Jan 29
|sure
|2
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|Rachel
|110
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Wendo
|36
|Driver in Ohio Toledo area
|Jan 13
|Rick
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Jan 11
|GlassMaster
|14
|Manager
|Jan '17
|meh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC