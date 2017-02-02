Cause of fatal South Toledo fire still undetermined
The cause of a South Toledo fire last month that left four people dead remains undetermined because too much evidence was destroyed, a Toledo Fire Department spokesman said today. Sharell Crisp, 28, Antoinette Brown, 31, Ahmard Brown, 5, and Richard Fair, 46, died at the Woodlands Apartments building, 2403 Cheyenne Blvd., in the Jan. 15. Pvt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|7 hr
|Macis
|385
|moneyv
|Jan 29
|sure
|2
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|Rachel
|110
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Wendo
|36
|Driver in Ohio Toledo area
|Jan 13
|Rick
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Jan 11
|GlassMaster
|14
|Manager
|Jan 8
|meh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC