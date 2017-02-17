Blood drive honors Toledo detective slain in 2007
Collections specialist Ashley Instone, left, Toledo Police officer Michelle Sterling, center right, and Mike Dressel, right, talk with Toledo Officer Greg Scymanski as he gets set to donate blood during the Keith Dressel Memorial Blood Drive Friday at the Toledo Police Patrolman's Association. The Keith Dressel Memorial Blood Drive will continue until 1 p.m. at the Toledo Police Patrolman's Association union hall, 1947 Franklin Ave. Detective Dressel, a lifelong blood donor, was killed on duty Feb. 21, 2007.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bought new car
|Wed
|Sad Dad
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Feb 13
|rockets1994
|15
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Feb 7
|dcool
|389
|moneyv
|Jan 29
|sure
|2
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|Rachel
|110
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan '17
|Wendo
|36
|Driver in Ohio Toledo area
|Jan '17
|Rick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC