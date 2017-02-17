Blood drive honors Toledo detective slain in 2007

Collections specialist Ashley Instone, left, Toledo Police officer Michelle Sterling, center right, and Mike Dressel, right, talk with Toledo Officer Greg Scymanski as he gets set to donate blood during the Keith Dressel Memorial Blood Drive Friday at the Toledo Police Patrolman's Association. The Keith Dressel Memorial Blood Drive will continue until 1 p.m. at the Toledo Police Patrolman's Association union hall, 1947 Franklin Ave. Detective Dressel, a lifelong blood donor, was killed on duty Feb. 21, 2007.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.