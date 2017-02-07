Biennial art show in Toledo is postponed

Biennial art show in Toledo is postponed

Toledo's art commission seeks artist input about the future of Artomatic 419, which featured pieces like this perspective art piece installed by AIGA Toledo at a previous show. Artomatic 419, a biennial, multiday art show in Toledo that has defined itself over the last decade as an event connecting a diverse group of artists to each other and to the community, has been postponed while its direction is re-evaluated.

