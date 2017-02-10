Banquet for bankersFeb. 10, 1914 Feb 10, 2017 at

Banquet for bankersFeb. 10, 1914 Feb ...

Banquet for bankersFeb. 10, 1914

The officials of the Huron County Banking Co. will give a dinner in appreciation of A.V. Andrews, Esq., director and attorney, in the private dining parlors at The Avalon, Tuesday evening, Feb. 10, at 7 o'clock.

