Another teen shot dead, city's 9th slaying in 2017
Friends and family at a vigil for Collin Doyle say the teen was 'positive' and someone who 'would always have your back.' Along a bank of the Maumee River, across the street from Maumee's Riverside Cemetery, friends and relatives of a 17-year-old Maumee High School senior who was fatally shot gathered Thursday to remember him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help please
|Feb 20
|Cocohunter18
|1
|Bought new car
|Feb 15
|Sad Dad
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Feb 13
|rockets1994
|15
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Feb 7
|dcool
|376
|moneyv
|Jan 29
|sure
|2
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|Rachel
|110
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan '17
|Wendo
|36
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC