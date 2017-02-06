Activist group to rally against pipeline over quake concerns

A newly formed citizens group is hosting a rally near Waterville at 2 p.m. Wednesday to discuss a Bowling Green State University researcher's claim that northwest Ohio is too quake-prone for a massive natural gas transmission pipeline to coexist with it. The group, called United Communities for Protecting our Water and Elevating Power - or UC4POWER for short - has filed a request for a hearing before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to express seismic concerns it has about the 36-inch NEXUS Gas Transmission pipeline that Houston-based Spectra Energy and others are planning.

