8th graders from Toledo, Perrysburg battle racism
From left, Alexis Gonzales, Devin Charles, and Angelina Barone participate in the Dialogue to Change Program at Queen of Apostles School in Toledo. There's more than just a river separating downtown Toledo from Perrysburg, but a dozen students from both sides of the water are working together to change that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
