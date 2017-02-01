8th graders from Toledo, Perrysburg b...

8th graders from Toledo, Perrysburg battle racism

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Toledo Blade

From left, Alexis Gonzales, Devin Charles, and Angelina Barone participate in the Dialogue to Change Program at Queen of Apostles School in Toledo. There's more than just a river separating downtown Toledo from Perrysburg, but a dozen students from both sides of the water are working together to change that.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) 15 hr RuffnReddy 383
moneyv Jan 29 sure 2
News KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08) Jan 16 Rachel 110
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Jan 16 Wendo 36
Driver in Ohio Toledo area Jan 13 Rick 1
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Jan 11 GlassMaster 14
Manager Jan 8 meh 2
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,029 • Total comments across all topics: 278,476,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC