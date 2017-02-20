2018 YMCA National Gymnastics Championships to be held in Toledo
Downtown Toledo will get a big boost to the economy next summer because of the hard work going on in Perrysburg. The YMCA Gymnastics Center in Perrysburg found out they will host the YMCA National Gymnastics Championships in June of 2018.
