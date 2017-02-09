2 agree to plea deals in robbery, shooting

Two Toledo men accused of robbing and shooting a man entered into plea agreements Tuesday in Lucas County Common Pleas Court. Bobby Fench, 19, of the 700 block of Waverly Avenue entered an Alford plea - not admitting guilt - to felonious assault and a three-year firearm specification, while Andrew Turner, 21, of the 1700 block of Marlow Road entered an Alford plea to robbery with a one-year firearm specification.

