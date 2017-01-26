'You distorted the word of God': Judg...

'You distorted the word of God': Judge rebukes men who used Bible as defence in rape trial

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Timothy and Esten Ciboro, the father and son who sexually assaulted children and kept a girl shackled in a basement in the United States, used the Bible to defend themselves against criminal charges. But their efforts failed on Friday , when an Ohio judge sent them to prison for the rest of their lives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
moneyv Sun sure 2
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) Sat Barros chingon 381
News KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08) Jan 16 Rachel 110
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Jan 16 Wendo 36
Driver in Ohio Toledo area Jan 13 Rick 1
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Jan 11 GlassMaster 14
Manager Jan 8 meh 2
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,997 • Total comments across all topics: 278,397,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC